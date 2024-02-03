Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Takes $358,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,057 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,112,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,788 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 95,325 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 113,876 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $42.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.71.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.48.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

