Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Sells 178 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WM. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $716,724.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,499,212. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,499,212. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,988.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,833 shares of company stock valued at $9,750,104 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of WM opened at $188.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.54. The company has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $188.93.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

