Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $159.20 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The stock has a market cap of $144.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.37 and a 200-day moving average of $162.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 73.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.95.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

