Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,434,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,786,766,000 after purchasing an additional 282,966 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,959,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,381,982,000 after purchasing an additional 19,422 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,116 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $1,112,935,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.22.

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE SPGI opened at $453.94 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $321.14 and a 52 week high of $457.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.72, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $434.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $401.86.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

