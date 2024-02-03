Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Humana by 15.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,047,000 after acquiring an additional 32,273 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Humana by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,921,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Humana by 8.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Natixis raised its stake in Humana by 29.6% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 38,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,283,000 after acquiring an additional 8,835 shares during the period. Finally, Starboard Value LP raised its stake in Humana by 10.6% during the second quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 885,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $395,710,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $515.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.85.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $378.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $342.69 and a 1-year high of $541.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $447.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $474.13.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

