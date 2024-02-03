Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Has $484,000 Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 11,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 18,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

Duke Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

DUK opened at $96.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $74.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.29, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.48. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $101.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 261.15%.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.