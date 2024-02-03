Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 321.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 2,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $560.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Price Performance

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $619.30 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $425.00 and a 52 week high of $622.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $62.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $582.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $533.12.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

