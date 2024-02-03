Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Acquires 50 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOW. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.9% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth approximately $144,098,000. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.8% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE NOW opened at $781.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.90, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $405.37 and a twelve month high of $789.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $714.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $626.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 88 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $54,215.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,640.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 88 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $54,215.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,315,640.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,713,780 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $750.93.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

