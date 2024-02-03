Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Acquires 234 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3,633.3% during the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,140.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. Barclays upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.29.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total transaction of $19,842,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,105 shares in the company, valued at $18,958,793.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total transaction of $19,842,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,105 shares in the company, valued at $18,958,793.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,790,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,506 shares of company stock worth $23,359,370 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $327.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.25 and a fifty-two week high of $330.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $318.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.46. The company has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.18. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 668.00% and a net margin of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

