Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Acquired by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $461,968.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,210,484.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $34,468.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,259 shares in the company, valued at $20,907,066.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $461,968.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,470 shares in the company, valued at $6,210,484.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE FRT opened at $101.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.23. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $85.27 and a 1-year high of $113.68.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FRT. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.27.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

