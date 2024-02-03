Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.61. 45,388 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 29,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Fangdd Network Group Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average is $1.12.

Institutional Trading of Fangdd Network Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DUO. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fangdd Network Group during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Fangdd Network Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Fangdd Network Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $479,000. 1.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fangdd Network Group Company Profile

Fangdd Network Group Ltd., an investment holding company, provides real estate information services through online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates Property Cloud, a software as a service solution for real estate sellers. The company also operates platforms for real estate agents, including Duoduo Sales, which offers real estate agents with instant access to marketplace functionalities and allows them to conduct transactions on the go; Duoduo Cloud Sales, which connects agents to property database and buyer base, allowing them to source, manage, and complete transactions online; and provides supply-chain financial products and support transactions, as well as online and offline, and project-specific training and guidance services.

