F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 25.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,294 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in F5 were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in F5 by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,688 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in F5 by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,670 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in F5 by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in F5 by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in F5 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F5 Trading Down 0.3 %

F5 stock opened at $185.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.25. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.05 and a 1-year high of $199.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.77 million. F5 had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of F5 from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of F5 from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of F5 from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of F5 from $163.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $156,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,749.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $156,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,749.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,398 shares of company stock worth $1,262,558 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About F5

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Recommended Stories

