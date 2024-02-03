Exxon Mobil Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.95 (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.95 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, March 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.

Exxon Mobil has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 41 years. Exxon Mobil has a payout ratio of 39.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Exxon Mobil to earn $9.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.9%.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $101.95 on Friday. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $120.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $404.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. TD Cowen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.53.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.4% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 32,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

