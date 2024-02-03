Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $141.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America downgraded Extra Space Storage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Extra Space Storage from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $151.45.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 1.7 %

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $143.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.12 and a 200-day moving average of $133.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.75. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $101.19 and a 1-year high of $170.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 119.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total value of $3,852,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,525,210.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 241.9% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 110.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.