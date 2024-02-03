Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,781 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $4,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,202.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $172.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

