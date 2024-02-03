Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 14,179 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,354 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,179 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $680,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,615,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $680,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,615,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. New Street Research cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James cut Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. DZ Bank cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.21.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $50.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.31. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

