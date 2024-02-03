Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,320 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 9,209.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,906,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 6,832,304 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 1,077.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,398,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,764,000 after buying an additional 2,194,389 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 705,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,235,000 after buying an additional 8,408 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 293.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 697,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,689,000 after buying an additional 520,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 572,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,172,000 after purchasing an additional 20,030 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHY stock opened at $24.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.69. The firm has a market cap of $768.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.64. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $24.95.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

