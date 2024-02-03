Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 733.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,745 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 118,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,291,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 63,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,563,000 after buying an additional 9,579 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $113.13 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $113.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.23. The company has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

