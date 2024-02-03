Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.42 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,454 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,105,413 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,792,138,000 after acquiring an additional 495,302 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,543,024 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,946,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,407 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,118,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468,119 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,447,146 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,813,329,000 after purchasing an additional 555,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 90,089.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,575,168,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766,602 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $97.51 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.92 and a 12-month high of $98.05. The stock has a market cap of $111.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.55 and a 200-day moving average of $90.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.68%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

