Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,395 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 123,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,837,000 after acquiring an additional 38,942 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.73.

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 25,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $1,240,858.17. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,287.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 25,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $1,240,858.17. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,287.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 26,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,301,598.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 242,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851,620.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,614 shares of company stock worth $2,621,353. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Shares of GLPI opened at $45.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.54 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.88.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.57%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

