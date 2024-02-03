Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,019 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $345,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 56,112 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,334,000 after purchasing an additional 21,424 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,365,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,040 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SYK. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Stryker from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.52.

Stryker Trading Up 0.4 %

SYK opened at $342.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.58. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $342.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $302.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.78.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.79%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,330,498.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,330,498.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

