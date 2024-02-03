Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,282 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $5,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 122,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 47.2% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co grew its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 53,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RCS Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 233,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DUHP stock opened at $29.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.14. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52 week low of $23.64 and a 52 week high of $29.73. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

