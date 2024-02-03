Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,153 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 97.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 52.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

CCEP stock opened at $69.54 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $53.53 and a 52 week high of $70.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.35.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

