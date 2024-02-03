Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 64,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,588,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,318,000 after acquiring an additional 108,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,047,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,970,000 after acquiring an additional 71,096 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,972,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,450,000 after acquiring an additional 299,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 545,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,651,000 after acquiring an additional 75,337 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $73.00 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $74.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.83 and a 200 day moving average of $71.29.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.2119 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

