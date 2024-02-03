Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 4,642 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 5.1% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 7.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 25.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 38.2% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the third quarter valued at $631,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Sanofi Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $47.23 on Friday. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $57.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.86. The company has a market capitalization of $119.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Sanofi Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.