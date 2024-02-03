Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stake Lowered by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,670 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 88,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,171,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,883,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 85,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 7,826 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $147,913.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ES has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

ES stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.20. 2,443,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,630,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $83.18. The firm has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.60.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.84%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

