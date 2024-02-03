Euronav’s (EURN) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $18.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $21.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Euronav from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Euronav from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.43 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Euronav from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup lowered Euronav from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Euronav from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.56.

Get Euronav alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Euronav

Euronav Stock Performance

Shares of EURN opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average of $17.32. Euronav has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $19.18.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Euronav had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 51.42%. The firm had revenue of $246.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Euronav will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Euronav Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.399 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euronav

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Euronav during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Euronav in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Euronav by 177.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,505 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronav in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronav in the third quarter worth about $62,000.

Euronav Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.