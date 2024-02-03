Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ELS has been the topic of several other research reports. Compass Point began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday. They set a hold rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.05.

ELS stock opened at $68.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $74.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELS. Chai Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 8,952,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495,164 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $229,283,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,735,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,649 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,536,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $734,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,541,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,944 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

