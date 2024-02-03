Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Acquired by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,086,000 after buying an additional 3,052,907 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,752,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,429,000 after buying an additional 1,210,930 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,747,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,472,000 after buying an additional 362,405 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,831,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,819,000. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of EQNR opened at $28.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.56 and a 200-day moving average of $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $34.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.51%.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

