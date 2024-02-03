EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $340.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. HSBC raised EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded EPAM Systems from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $304.67.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

NYSE EPAM opened at $290.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $286.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.46. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $197.99 and a fifty-two week high of $385.96.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,811,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total value of $2,106,709.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,898.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,811,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,676 shares of company stock worth $2,538,710 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPAM Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 36.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 14.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 100.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Further Reading

