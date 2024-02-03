Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Enveric Biosciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($8.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.87) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.
Enveric Biosciences Trading Down 5.8 %
ENVB opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.86. Enveric Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.70.
Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.93) by $0.63. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enveric Biosciences will post -8.17 EPS for the current year.
Enveric Biosciences, Inc develops cannabinoid medicines and combination therapies. It is a patient-centric biotechnology company endeavouring to enhance the lives of those who are adversely affected by the side effects of Cancer Treatments. The firm is testing natural compounds, starting with cannabinoids to provide patients and clinicians with novel prescription medicines to serve these unmet medical needs.
