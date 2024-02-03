Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Enveric Biosciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($8.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.87) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Enveric Biosciences Trading Down 5.8 %

ENVB opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.86. Enveric Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Enveric Biosciences alerts:

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.93) by $0.63. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enveric Biosciences will post -8.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enveric Biosciences

Enveric Biosciences Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENVB. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Enveric Biosciences by 259.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,990,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Enveric Biosciences by 601.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83,938 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Enveric Biosciences by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 276,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 135,474 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enveric Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enveric Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Enveric Biosciences, Inc develops cannabinoid medicines and combination therapies. It is a patient-centric biotechnology company endeavouring to enhance the lives of those who are adversely affected by the side effects of Cancer Treatments. The firm is testing natural compounds, starting with cannabinoids to provide patients and clinicians with novel prescription medicines to serve these unmet medical needs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enveric Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enveric Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.