Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EPD. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.91.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EPD

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of EPD stock opened at $26.65 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $27.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.74.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 84.08%.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 137,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,192,621,000 after acquiring an additional 132,237,142 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 37,951,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,038,731,000 after buying an additional 6,369,350 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after buying an additional 1,114,690 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.0% during the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 23,133,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $633,174,000 after buying an additional 2,472,847 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $500,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.