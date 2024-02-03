Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Shares Gap Down to $17.94

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.94, but opened at $17.58. Enlight Renewable Energy shares last traded at $17.53, with a volume of 2,808 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENLT. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Enlight Renewable Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Get Enlight Renewable Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENLT

Enlight Renewable Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.64.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Enlight Renewable Energy had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $58.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.78 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enlight Renewable Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Enlight Renewable Energy by 1,534.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 292,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after buying an additional 274,922 shares during the last quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Enlight Renewable Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,120,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Enlight Renewable Energy by 7.5% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,830,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,302,000 after buying an additional 477,897 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Enlight Renewable Energy by 2,076,400.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 20,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Enlight Renewable Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

(Get Free Report)

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enlight Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlight Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.