Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut Energizer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Energizer from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Energizer from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Energizer from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Energizer from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.14.

Energizer Price Performance

Energizer stock opened at $31.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.67 and a 200-day moving average of $32.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.12. Energizer has a 52 week low of $27.68 and a 52 week high of $37.75.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $811.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 136.42% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 2,919 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $92,357.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energizer during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Energizer during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 35.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 42.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Energizer by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energizer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

