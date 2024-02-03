Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Acquired by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Enbridge by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Enbridge by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENB. Wolfe Research lowered Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Trading Down 1.5 %

ENB opened at $35.31 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $40.98. The company has a market cap of $75.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.75.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.659 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 234.23%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.