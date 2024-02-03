Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target Cut to C$50.00

Emera (TSE:EMA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EMA. TD Securities cut their price objective on Emera from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC increased their target price on Emera from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Emera from C$62.00 to C$59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Emera from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$56.50.

Emera Stock Performance

Shares of TSE EMA opened at C$48.42 on Tuesday. Emera has a 1 year low of C$43.67 and a 1 year high of C$59.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$49.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$49.56. The firm has a market cap of C$13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.20, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.03. Emera had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of C$1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.97 billion. Research analysts forecast that Emera will post 3.2993151 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emera Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.717 dividend. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.13%.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

