Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.88.

EGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Canada lowered Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Securities raised their target price on Eldorado Gold from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Eldorado Gold stock opened at $12.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 4.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.84. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89 and a beta of 1.14. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.71.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 13.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 193,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 22,292 shares in the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1.7% in the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 29,438,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,297,000 after acquiring an additional 501,488 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 361.3% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 346,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 271,004 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 4.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 505,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 20,427 shares in the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

