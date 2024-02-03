Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0805 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of ETY stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.88.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
