Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0805 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ETY stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.88.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 0.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,278,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $141,693,000 after acquiring an additional 40,875 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 2.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,420,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,694,000 after acquiring an additional 33,218 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 4.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 780,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,910,000 after acquiring an additional 34,173 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 598,505 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 16,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 6.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 549,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 32,636 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

