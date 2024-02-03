Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0932 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of ETB opened at $13.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.98. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.59 and a 1 year high of $14.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETB. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 16.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 326,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,123,000 after buying an additional 45,450 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 5.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 722,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,861,000 after buying an additional 35,188 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 5.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 585,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,888,000 after buying an additional 30,479 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 55.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 24,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 24.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 23,562 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

