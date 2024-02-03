Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0932 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of ETB opened at $13.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.98. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.59 and a 1 year high of $14.08.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
