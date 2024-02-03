Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0787 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:EVG opened at $10.79 on Friday. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.18.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 5.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 359.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 221,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 172,948 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 8.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 144,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 11,266 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 825.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

