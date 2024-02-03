Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0787 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:EVG opened at $10.79 on Friday. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.18.
Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund
About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.
