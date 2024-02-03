Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:ENX)

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0394 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:ENX opened at $9.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.23. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $10.01.

Insider Activity at Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $80,233.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,980,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,529,734.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 119,190 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,410 in the last three months.

About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

