Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:EVN)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0461 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

EVN opened at $10.19 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 1,564.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

