Eagle Strategies LLC Sells 62 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Eagle Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,474 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $708,259,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,011,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,780 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,611,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,363,875,000 after buying an additional 607,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4,162.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 496,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,911,000 after buying an additional 485,003 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.00.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $256.07 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.06 and a 12-month high of $267.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $255.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

