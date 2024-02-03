Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at Jonestrading

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Jonestrading from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dynex Capital to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Dynex Capital from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on DX

Dynex Capital Stock Performance

Dynex Capital stock opened at $12.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $699.06 million, a PE ratio of -44.07 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.13. Dynex Capital has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $14.72.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $71.19 million during the quarter. Dynex Capital had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%.

Dynex Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -557.12%.

Institutional Trading of Dynex Capital

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 2,294.0% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,120,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,580 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,107,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,460,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,014,000 after buying an additional 751,053 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,826,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,554,000. 46.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dynex Capital

(Get Free Report)

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.