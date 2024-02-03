DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

DXC Technology Trading Up 0.1 %

DXC opened at $21.67 on Friday. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $29.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its stake in DXC Technology by 358.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 49,375 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in DXC Technology by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 115,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 34,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $828,000. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup cut DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

