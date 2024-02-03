Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Shares Acquired by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 872,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,085 shares during the period. Dril-Quip makes up approximately 1.5% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $26,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRQ. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,517,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,690,000 after buying an additional 345,344 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Dril-Quip by 27.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,363,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,410,000 after purchasing an additional 292,521 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Dril-Quip in the first quarter worth about $8,170,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 16.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,881,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,988,000 after purchasing an additional 266,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 16.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,627,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,783,000 after purchasing an additional 235,177 shares in the last quarter.

Dril-Quip Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of DRQ traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.72. The stock had a trading volume of 271,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,154. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.66. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $35.95.

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

In other news, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $32,380.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,183.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for for both offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves.

