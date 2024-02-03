Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target Increased to $177.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $175.00 to $177.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $165.91.

Get Dover alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dover

Dover Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $158.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Dover has a twelve month low of $127.25 and a twelve month high of $159.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01. Dover had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dover will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at $755,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Dover in the first quarter worth about $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dover by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Dover by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,055,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.