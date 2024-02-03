DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DSL)

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.

DSL opened at $12.66 on Friday. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $12.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.20 and a 200 day moving average of $11.84.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 37.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

