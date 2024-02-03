DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DSL)

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Trading Down 0.7 %
DSL opened at $12.66 on Friday. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $12.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.20 and a 200 day moving average of $11.84.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile
DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.
