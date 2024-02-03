Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DNB Markets cut shares of Dorian LPG from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 26th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Dorian LPG from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dorian LPG from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dorian LPG has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.25.

Dorian LPG Price Performance

NYSE LPG opened at $35.57 on Wednesday. Dorian LPG has a 52 week low of $19.19 and a 52 week high of $49.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.35.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $163.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.49 million. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 51.81% and a return on equity of 28.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dorian LPG will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.39%.

Insider Activity at Dorian LPG

In related news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $249,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,948,901.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dorian LPG news, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $940,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,028,030.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total transaction of $249,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,948,901.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,129 shares of company stock worth $2,755,736. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,263,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $71,427,000 after purchasing an additional 400,804 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,240,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,622,000 after purchasing an additional 341,453 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,479,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,501,000 after purchasing an additional 180,246 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,342,303 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,887,000 after purchasing an additional 416,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,313,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,188,000 after purchasing an additional 105,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

See Also

