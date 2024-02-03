Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Down 5.4 %

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $80.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 0.98. Dolby Laboratories has a twelve month low of $75.87 and a twelve month high of $91.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.99.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $315.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.98 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 15.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.25%.

Insider Transactions at Dolby Laboratories

In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 8,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total transaction of $763,298.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,365.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total value of $1,610,410.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,626,050.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 8,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total value of $763,298.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,365.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,096 shares of company stock valued at $6,956,524. 39.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dolby Laboratories

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 9.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $96,135,000 after buying an additional 100,163 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 474,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,581,000 after purchasing an additional 21,311 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $1,324,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 359,590 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,501,000 after purchasing an additional 17,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 12.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 155,033 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,288,000 after purchasing an additional 17,292 shares during the period. 56.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

